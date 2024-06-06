Pro Stock driver Anderson looks to snap drought at Thunder Valley

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The roar of Thunder will be heard in the mountain beginning Friday when the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley nationals race down the quarter-mile dragway at speeds over 300 mph.

Few have done it better at Bristol than Greg Anderson, driver of the Hendrick Automotive Group Chevy. Anderson is a five-time pro stock champion and current points leader. He has two wins in the 2024 season and is seeking his third Bristol win, however, the last one came in 2004, so he’s hoping to break that losing streak.

“It’s a challenging racetrack,” Anderson said. “It’s always been a very, very bumpy racetrack, which, you know, it definitely adds a new twist that we don’t see on racetracks. So I’m not complaining about it. It’s a new deal. But for some reason, I haven’t been able to close the deal and I don’t have an answer why.”

“But I feel great going into it this weekend or this year, so it’ll be a little bit different service. Maybe that’s what I need. Maybe that’s the kryptonite that we had before. We couldn’t handle bumps very well. So I’ll take that. Maybe that shakes my brain a little loose and I lose focus going down the track. I don’t know. But anyway, I feel good. I’m confident.”

Anderson’s 105 career victories are the most in pro stock history and second-most in NHRA history.

