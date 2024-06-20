Pro sports teams that moved out of the state of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Politicians can be bold and loud when it comes to undercutting the opposition in legislative sessions, especially when it comes to professional sports teams.

Kansas legislators approved STAR bonds to entice the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals to move their franchises across state lines to Kansas. Amid the House’s voting explanations, legislators referenced the state of Missouri losing several sports franchises like the St. Louis. Rams, KC Scouts, and KC Kings to bolster their case.

Well, you know what, let’s take a look back at just what sports franchises left the state and when.

St. Louis franchises

Kansas City may have lost sports franchises, but so has the city down I-70.

The MLB St. Louis Cardinals, MLS St. Louis City, and NHL St. Louis Blues are the franchises currently housed in STL.

Several franchises have come and gone through St. Louis over the years.

MLB St. Louis Browns (1902-1954): moved in from Milwaukee, moved away to Baltimore, and became the Orioles, lost to the Cardinals in the 1944 World Series

NBA St. Louis Bombers (1946-1950): originally part of the Basketball Association of America, folded after one year in the NBA

NBA St. Louis Hawks (1955-1968): moved in from Milwaukee, moved away to Atlanta, 1958 NBA champions, six division titles

NFL St. Louis Cardinals (1960-1988): moved in from Chicago, moved away to Tempe (and now Glendale as the Arizona Cardinals), two division titles

NFL St. Louis Rams (1995-2016): moved in from Anaheim, California, moved back to LA, Super Bowl XXXIV champions, three division titles, two conference titles, two SB appearances

Kansas City franchises

Kansas City has seen lots of sports franchises, major league and minor league, come through the city but these are some of the most notable ones.

Negro Leagues Kansas City Monarchs (1920-1955): moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan but played under the same name from 1956-65, 11 league titles, two Negro World Series championships, currently plays in independent league American Association under the same name

MLB Kansas City Athletics (1955-1967): moved in from Philadelphia, moved away to Oakland, legal issues surrounding the move led to an expansion franchise in 1969 which became the Royals

NBA Kansas City Kings (1972-1985): moved in from Cincinnati as the Royals, moved away to Sacramento, split home games between KC and Omaha, one division title,

NHL Kansas City Scouts (1974-1976): expansion team, moved to Denver, ultimately became the New Jersey Devils

MLS Sporting Kansas City crosses both sides of the border with administrative offices in Missouri but the team’s practice facility and stadium are in Kansas. Sporting KC is the only major professional sports league in Kansas with the Monarchs playing right down the street in KCK.

NWSL Kansas City Current played their matches at Sporting Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas before this year. Now they play in their own facility, CPKC Stadium on the Missouri River in KCMO.

As legislators on both sides of the state line fight for the Chiefs and Royals, the outcome is unpredictable and could see one or both teams move to a different part of the metro area and potentially join this list.

