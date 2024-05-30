Pro Rodeo: Jayse Tettenhorst finishes in third place at Bandera Pro Rodeo

May 29—BANDERA, Texas — Jacksonville's Jayse Tettenhorst and his team roping partner, Jayden Cisneros, finished tied for third place at the Bandera (Texas) Pro Rodeo, which took place Friday through Sunday.

The Tettenhorst, Cisneros combination complete their mission in 6.3 seconds.

Bily Reagan and Neil Jordan also stopped the timer on 6.3.

Tettenhorst and Cisneros each earned $1,016 for their efforts.

Earlier this month Tettenhorst and Ty Arnold came in first place in team roping at the Tops In Texas Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event in Jacksonville.