Pro Rodeo: Jacksonville ropers earn checks in weekend rodeos

Professional team ropers from Jacksonville had a productive weekend in rodeos held in Texas and Oklahoma.

Kaden Profili (heeler) and partner Brewten Hall (header) finished tied for fourth place by posting a time of 5.2 seconds.

Each man earned a hefty $2,150.

Profili currently ranks No. 7 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, with winnings just south of $50,000.

The Hall-Profili duo came in eighth place at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo in Cleburne after completing their mission in 5.8 seconds.

At the annual Gladewater Roundup Rodeo, Jayse Tettenhorst (header) and Troll Tettenhorst (heeler) ended up in sixth place, with a time of 10.5 seconds. Each departed with $603 in winnings.