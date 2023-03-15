All-Pro Po stays: Jordan Poyer re-signs with Buffalo Bills

Jordan Poyer isn’t going anywhere.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer is expected to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Poyer was amongst one of the team’s top pending free agents this offseason and much speculation insisted he would be moving on. Some of that created by the player himself.

However, the 31-year-old will be back in Buffalo. Full terms of the deal have yet to be announced by the team.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire