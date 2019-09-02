Philly, you will absolutely love Willy.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and his fiancee Annie Timyan rescued Willy, a mixed breed from Philadelphia who embodies the city's toughness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We thought it would be cool to find a local pup in Philly," Elliott said.

Oh, and he's got game-breaking ability.

"I think he'd be closest to a Darren Sproles," Timyan said. "He's quick and super athletic."

Get to know Willy, his awesome story and much more in the above video. And for more on Philly athletes and their pets, visit our ProPets page.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Pro Pets: Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and Willy from Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia