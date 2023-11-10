‘Pro-Palestine protests cause provocation – which is why they’re marching on Remembrance Day’

Posters criticising the Government are displayed at a pro-Palestinian march in Trafalgar Square - ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The Prime Minister has accepted that the pro-Palestinian demonstration on Armistice Day will go ahead, but has warned the Metropolitan Police Commissioner that he will be held accountable if Remembrance events are disrupted.

Armistice Day pro-Palestine march

Rishi Sunak hauled Sir Mark Rowley into No 10 for a meeting over Armistice Day protests, after the latter claimed that potential for serious disorder this weekend did not meet the threshold to ban them. In response, Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “picking a fight” with the police.

Telegraph readers revealed concerns over the prospect of Remembrance Day being overshadowed.

Oxford AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is being sued in High Court over its Covid-19 vaccine. Victims of VITT – a new condition identified by specialists – are questioning the Government’s monitoring of the vaccine’s rollout and its efficacy.

Readers are widely unsurprised by the findings and sympathise with Jamie Scott, who survived a “catastrophic” reaction to the vaccine and is now fighting for compensation.

King’s Speech

During his first State Opening of Parliament as monarch, King Charles set out legislation to mandate annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea. The Prime Minister used this opportunity to lay out his legislative priorities, which included a series of criminal justice laws.

Readers joined Gordon Rayner in finding the King’s Speech underwhelming, with many concluding that it was an opportunity missed by the Conservatives.