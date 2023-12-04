Pro-Palestine protesters target Jewish-owned restaurant in Philadelphia

Footage shows the group waving Palestinian flags while shouting: 'Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.'

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters have been condemned by the governor of Pennsylvania after they marched to a Jewish-owned falafel restaurant in Philadelphia to accuse it of “genocide”.

On Sunday night, scores of demonstrators descended on Goldie, a vegan falafel shop that is co-owned by Michael Solomonov, an Israeli-born chef, as part of a protest demanding a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Footage shows the group waving Palestinian flags while shouting: “Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Sharing the clip on social media, Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, branded the demonstration a “blatant act of anti-Semitism – not a peaceful protest”.

Mr Shapiro, who is Jewish, added: “A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history.”

He said that he had spoken to Mr Solomonov following the protest, and he and his wife, Lori, “look forward to breaking bread there with them again soon”.

Brenan Boyle, a Democrat congressman, also condemned the protest, writing: “I can’t believe I even have to say this but targeting businesses simply because they’re Jewish owned is despicable.

“Philadelphia stands against this sort of harassment and hate.”

‘Reprehensible’ anti-Semitic slogans

The protest was organised by the Philly Palestine Coalition, which is understood to have previously called for a boycott of several Israeli-owned restaurants in the city.

The Telegraph has contacted the group for comment.

Demonstrators also walked through the University of Pennsylvania campus, where they are understood to have accused the university of being complicit in the war. They also called for an “intifada” – an uprising against Israel.

The Ivy League university has come under fire for its response to anti-Semitic slogans that were projected on buildings around the campus last month.

One message projected onto a university building read “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, while another said “Zionism is racism”.

The group also marched through the city centre chanting to American football fans in bars: “While you’re watching, bombs are dropping.”

The protest comes after a week-long ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, put in place to allow the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, came to an end.

Elizabeth Magill, the president of the university, said in a statement at the time that the messages were “reprehensible” and had “no place” at the institution.

She said she had launched an investigation to “pursue this matter to the fullest extent and take swift action in accordance with our policies”.