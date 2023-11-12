Pro-Palestine Protesters Gather Outside Biden's Delaware Residence

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside President Joe Biden’s family residence in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, November 11, local news reported.

The protesters rallied towards the President home to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, according to the Democratic Socialists of America Delaware chapter, one of the participating organizations.

This footage by Instagram user @moe_abuasi shows the large crowd listening to a speaker while holding Palestinian flags. Credit: @moe_abuasi via Storyful