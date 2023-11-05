Pro-Palestine marchers condoning Hamas terror activity, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson and former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison visit Kibbutz Kfar Aza following the October attack - REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Protesters marching in support of Palestine are condoning Hamas’s “brutality and murder”, Boris Johnson has said.

The former prime minister made the intervention on a trip to Israel to show his support after the Oct 7 attacks which have left more than 1,000 dead.

Pro-Palestine protesters have flooded the streets of London and other major cities as Israel responded by bombing the Gaza Strip.

The next demonstration is planned for Armistice Day on Saturday.

Mr Johnson said: “Everybody marching across the world right now, supposedly in support of ‘free Palestine’, in fact what they are doing, whether they intend it or not, is condoning the brutality and the murder that was conducted by those Hamas terrorists.

“And that is why it is so important that Israel is given the time and the space to do what it needs to do — to catch the murderers and to make sure that they can’t do it again.”

Some protesters in London have displayed images of the Hamas paragliders who breached Israel’s border wall to massacre and kidnap civilians last month.

Others have repeated the “from the river to the sea” chant, including a tube driver who was subsequently suspended.

The mantra is often interpreted as calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.

Mr Johnson insisted the capital was “one of the safest big cities in the world” but added: “I don’t think that we should tolerate anti-Semitism.

“I don’t think that we should tolerate inflammatory language, incitement to persecution of any group, in our city and in our country.”

He said: “Anti-Semitism is like a spore of a virus. The tragic truth is that for centuries it lurks beneath the floorboards – in Western Europe, across the world.”

According to the Community Security Trust, anti-Semitic incidents in Britain increased by 400 per cent in the days following the Oct 7 attack.

In the weeks following Hamas’ massacre, 64 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded on university campuses, compared to 17 in the first six months of the year.

In his Daily Mail column on Friday, the former mayor of London accused the police of allowing “hate-filled Lefties to shout anti-Semitic slogans” and call for the “extirpation” of Israel.

The Met were widely criticised last month for failing to act as protesters at a rally called for “jihad” to “liberate people in the concentration camp called Palestine”.

Mr Johnson said he had met Israel Defence Force soldiers trained to minimise the loss of civilian lives but warned mistakes would be made as they bomb and launch raids into Gaza.

He continued: “Everybody can see how difficult it is going to be for the IDF, the Israeli security forces, to deal with this on the ground. I’m afraid tragic mistakes are going to be made.

“But the challenge has been placed by Hamas. They’ve caused, I’m afraid, an appalling moral problem for the Israeli forces.”