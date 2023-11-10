Pro-Palestine activists shut down BAE factory

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked entrances of a defence factory which supplies the Royal Air Force as they called for an end to arms sales to Israel.

A plant in Kent run by BAE Systems, Britain’s largest weapons maker, was targeted on Friday morning by around 50 people waving Palestinian flags and who held signs saying “Stop Arming Israel”.

The activists gathered outside the factory gates chanting slogans like “ceasefire now” and “How many kids have you killed today?”.

The protest comes ahead of a separate march planned in London on Armistice Day by Palestinian-supporting groups.

BAE Systems said does it not directly export equipment to Israel but the firm does supply the United States-made F-35 fighter jets – which are being used in the Gaza conflict.

A BAE spokesman said: “We’re horrified by the situation in Israel and Gaza and the devastating impact it’s having on civilians in the region and we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible.

“We respect everyone’s right to protest peacefully. We operate under the tightest regulation and comply fully with all applicable defence export controls, which are subject to ongoing assessment.”

Weapons for fighter planes have been developed and made at BAE’s Rochester factory for more than 60 years, starting with those for the Cold War-era Blackburn Buccaneer jet in 1958.

Protesters claimed as many 400 activists were blockading the BAE Systems factory in Rochester - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The factory, which employs 1,500 people, has developed helmet displays and joysticks for the newest F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The site also develops civilian technology, including displays for airline pilots.

Campaigners estimate the value of components supplied by Britain’s BAE Systems to Israel could be worth more than £300m since 2016. This figure has been contested by industry insiders.

The protests follow similar demonstrations outside Israeli-owned factories in Britain.

Two of Israel’s biggest defence firms, Elbit and Rafael, both have operations in the UK and their work includes producing missile defence systems for Israel’s Iron Dome network.

Last month, activists protested against the bombing of Gaza at the entrance of an Elbit-owned factory in Sandwich, Kent, blocking suppliers from reaching the plant which makes sensor equipment.

A string of protests also led to Elbit ditching a site near Manchester last year, as it responded to calls for it to be shut down.