Pro mountain biking athletes competing at Centennial Park in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s an exciting week at Centennial Park in Fayetteville as athletes from all over the world are in town for the UCI Pro Cup mountain biking competition.

“Northwest Arkansas has really become the hotbed for all types of cycling,” said race director Ty Kady.

From April 3-7, it’s all about the mountain bikers at Centennial Park.

“This is probably one of the premier courses in North America,” he said.

Kady was part of the team that made Centennial Park one of the best places to compete.

“Prior to the racing, I was actually doing some consulting out here to build this into a UCI World Cup standard and Olympic standard so that these athletes have the ability to race in the U.S. before going to Europe,” he said.

There’s a lot on the line for the athletes competing in Fayetteville.

“As they go along collecting these points, it’s all added up, and they’re in there basically trying to qualify to get to the Paris Olympics,” he said.

Jennifer Ming Jackson is one of those athletes trying to make it onto Canada’s Olympic team for the first time. This is the fourth time she’s competed in Fayetteville. She was the winner of Wednesday’s Elite Women/U23 XCO race.

“It’s a very high-speed track,” she said. “So it’s important to know your lines and be able to ride through the slightly rougher sections really smoothly because there are a lot of rocks.”

Christopher Blevins is vying to make Team USA again after competing in Tokyo.

“I’m in Europe most of the year, so it’s great to be in the U.S. and really feel like a strong presence in mountain biking here in Arkansas,” he said. “These are some really important races for us, especially in Olympic year.”

There’s another race happening in Brazil right now that these athletes could have chosen to compete in instead.

“We’ve got 14 countries and 40 states represented here who have decided, ‘No, we want to come and race in the United States. There’s a great quality course here,'” said Kady.

He hopes people in Northwest Arkansas come out and see these athletes in action.

“We have multiple world champions, multiple Olympians, multiple national champions, all descending here in Fayetteville in their backyard,” he said.

These athletes feel the love of the community.

“Whether you’re a racer or just a rider, it’s really it’s a cool place,” said Jackson. “It’s got a good energy.”

Thursday is a practice day for the athletes, but the fun really ramps up on Friday and Saturday when the elite men and women will be racing for points.

Kady said there will also be food trucks, a beer tent, music and local vendors. The event is free to attend. He encourages people to ride their bikes there.

He said there is an event happening at Fowler House on Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. where some of the Olympians and industry leaders will be speaking. That event is also free of charge.

Click here to find a full schedule breakdown for the cycling events at Centennial Park.

