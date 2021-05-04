Pro Invitational Series race to feature Next Gen car, Jesse Iwuji, winner of fan vote
Before NASCAR Cup Series stars honor racing history for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, they‘ll look toward the future in Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race by competing virtually in the NASCAR Next Gen car (8 p.m. ET, FS1).
Drivers and fans will get a first look at NASCAR‘s new car, which will debut in competition in 2022, in the third event of this year‘s 10-race schedule that features a full field of NASCAR Cup Series stars facing off in iRacing exhibition races live and aired by FOX Sports and NBC Sports.
The race follows the formal unveiling of each manufacturer’s Next Gen car model in a much-anticipated event at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, streamed live on NASCAR.com.
Just four days later, the NASCAR Cup Series visits the historic Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1) on Throwback Weekend, a nod to NASCAR‘s history in the form of commemorative paint schemes — and even a special Goodyear tire design.
For the second Pro Invitational Series race in a row, Camping World Truck Series driver and U.S. Naval officer Jesse Iwuji will compete against the field of Cup Series stars after winning a fan vote against a mix of up-and-coming stars and popular names across multiple NASCAR national series.
The Next Gen car has been designed in collaboration with NASCAR, its OEMs — Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota — and teams in order to boost competition. The car has been developed and tested extensively, but Wednesday night‘s iRacing Pro Invitational Series race will mark the first time a full field of drivers have competed in the fully stylized cars.
The live broadcast of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from Darlington Raceway, featuring Next Gen cars, airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Pre-race programming begins during NASCAR Race Hub, also on FS1, at 6 p.m. ET.
The entry list for the race is as follows (subject to change):
No.
Team
Driver
00
StarCom Racing
Quin Houff
2
Team Penske
Brad Keselowski
3
Richard Childress Racing
Austin Dillon
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick
5
Hendrick Motorsports
Kyle Larson
6
Roush Fenway Racing
Ryan Newman
7
Spire Motorsports
Corey LaJoie
8
Richard Childress Racing
Tyler Reddick
9
Hendrick Motorsports
Chase Elliott
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
Aric Almirola
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
Chase Briscoe
15
Rick Ware Racing
James Davison
17
Roush Fenway Racing
Chris Beuscher
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
Martin Truex, Jr.
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
Christopher Bell
21
Wood Brothers Racing
Matt DiBenedetto
22
Team Penske
Joey Logano
23
23XI Racing
Bubba Wallace
24
Hendrick Motorsports
William Byron
34
Front Row Motorsports
Michael McDowell
38
Front Row Motorsports
Anthony Alfredo
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
Cole Custer
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
Ross Chastain
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
Erik Jones
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
48
Hendrick Motorsports
Alex Bowman
51
Petty Ware Racing
Garrett Smithley
52
Rick Ware Racing
Josh Bilicki
53
Rick Ware Racing
Joey Gase
77
Spire Motorsports
Justin Haley
78
Live Fast Racing
BJ McLeod
99
Spire Motorsports
Daniel Suarez
66
MBM Motorsports
Timmy Hill
88
Promotor’s Provisional
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
25
Promotor’s Provisional
Bobby Labonte
87
Fan Vote
Jesse Iwuji