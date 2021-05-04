Pro Invitational Series race to feature Next Gen car, Jesse Iwuji, winner of fan vote

Steve Luvender
Before NASCAR Cup Series stars honor racing history for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, they‘ll look toward the future in Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race by competing virtually in the NASCAR Next Gen car (8 p.m. ET, FS1).

Drivers and fans will get a first look at NASCAR‘s new car, which will debut in competition in 2022, in the third event of this year‘s 10-race schedule that features a full field of NASCAR Cup Series stars facing off in iRacing exhibition races live and aired by FOX Sports and NBC Sports.

The race follows the formal unveiling of each manufacturer’s Next Gen car model in a much-anticipated event at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, streamed live on NASCAR.com.

Just four days later, the NASCAR Cup Series visits the historic Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1) on Throwback Weekend, a nod to NASCAR‘s history in the form of commemorative paint schemes — and even a special Goodyear tire design.

For the second Pro Invitational Series race in a row, Camping World Truck Series driver and U.S. Naval officer Jesse Iwuji will compete against the field of Cup Series stars after winning a fan vote against a mix of up-and-coming stars and popular names across multiple NASCAR national series.

The Next Gen car has been designed in collaboration with NASCAR, its OEMs — Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota — and teams in order to boost competition. The car has been developed and tested extensively, but Wednesday night‘s iRacing Pro Invitational Series race will mark the first time a full field of drivers have competed in the fully stylized cars.

The live broadcast of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from Darlington Raceway, featuring Next Gen cars, airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Pre-race programming begins during NASCAR Race Hub, also on FS1, at 6 p.m. ET.

The entry list for the race is as follows (subject to change):

No.

Team

Driver

00

StarCom Racing

Quin Houff

2

Team Penske

Brad Keselowski

3

Richard Childress Racing

Austin Dillon

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick

5

Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson

6

Roush Fenway Racing

Ryan Newman

7

Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie

8

Richard Childress Racing

Tyler Reddick

9

Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

Aric Almirola

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

Chase Briscoe

15

Rick Ware Racing

James Davison

17

Roush Fenway Racing

Chris Beuscher

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

Martin Truex, Jr.

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell

21

Wood Brothers Racing

Matt DiBenedetto

22

Team Penske

Joey Logano

23

23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace

24

Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron

34

Front Row Motorsports

Michael McDowell

38

Front Row Motorsports

Anthony Alfredo

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

Cole Custer

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

Ross Chastain

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

Erik Jones

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

48

Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman

51

Petty Ware Racing

Garrett Smithley

52

Rick Ware Racing

Josh Bilicki

53

Rick Ware Racing

Joey Gase

77

Spire Motorsports

Justin Haley

78

Live Fast Racing

BJ McLeod

99

Spire Motorsports

Daniel Suarez

66

MBM Motorsports

Timmy Hill

88

Promotor’s Provisional

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

25

Promotor’s Provisional

Bobby Labonte

87

Fan Vote

Jesse Iwuji

 

