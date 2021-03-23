Pro Invitational Series entry list revealed for Wednesday's season opener on FS1
The entry list for Wednesday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series 2021 season opener was revealed Tuesday. These are the drivers who will participate on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on FS 1 during NASCAR Race Hub and the main event set for 8:40 p.m. ET, also on FS1.
This marks the return of the league that became popular during NASCAR’s pause last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday’s event is the kickoff for a 10-race series in 2021 that includes the first five races on FOX Sports and second five races on NBC Sports.
Here is a list of cars entered in Wednesday’s event (subject to change):
No.
Driver
Team
00
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
1
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
7
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
8
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
14
Chase Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
James Davison
Rick Ware Racing
17
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
18
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
37
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
38
Anthony Alfredo
Front Row Motorsports
41
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
42
Ross Chastain
Chip Ganassi Racing
43
Erik Jones
Richard Petty Motorsports
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
51
Garrett Smithley
Petty Ware Racing
52
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
53
Joey Gase
Rick Ware Racing
77
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
78
BJ McLeod
Live Fast Racing
79
Clint Bowyer
Clint Bowyer Racing
88
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
JR Motorsports
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing Team