Pro Invitational Series entry list revealed for Wednesday's season opener on FS1

The entry list for Wednesday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series 2021 season opener was revealed Tuesday. These are the drivers who will participate on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on FS 1 during NASCAR Race Hub and the main event set for 8:40 p.m. ET, also on FS1.

This marks the return of the league that became popular during NASCAR’s pause last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday’s event is the kickoff for a 10-race series in 2021 that includes the first five races on FOX Sports and second five races on NBC Sports.

Here is a list of cars entered in Wednesday’s event (subject to change):

No.

Driver

Team

00

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

1

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

7

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

15

James Davison

Rick Ware Racing

17

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

37

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

38

Anthony Alfredo

Front Row Motorsports

41

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

42

Ross Chastain

Chip Ganassi Racing

43

Erik Jones

Richard Petty Motorsports

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

51

Garrett Smithley

Petty Ware Racing

52

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

53

Joey Gase

Rick Ware Racing

77

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Racing

79

Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer Racing

88

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

JR Motorsports

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

