Pro Invitational Series entry list revealed for Wednesday's season opener on FS1

The entry list for Wednesday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series 2021 season opener was revealed Tuesday. These are the drivers who will participate on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET on FS 1 during NASCAR Race Hub and the main event set for 8:40 p.m. ET, also on FS1.

This marks the return of the league that became popular during NASCAR’s pause last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday’s event is the kickoff for a 10-race series in 2021 that includes the first five races on FOX Sports and second five races on NBC Sports.

RELATED: Preview Wednesday’s race | Schedule | Paint schemes

Here is a list of cars entered in Wednesday’s event (subject to change):