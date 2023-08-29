Pro Hogs update: Cut day is here in NFL
The NFL regular season begins next Thursday, Sept. 7, when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.
The rest of the Week 1 games will take place Sunday and Monday, Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.
Teams are beginning to trim down their rosters to get to the 53-man mark today.
This list will be updated throughout the day.
Seattle-Matt Landers
#Seahawks waived WR Matt Landers, per source.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 29, 2023
Landers will be a prime candidate to be brought back onto Seattle’s practice squad if he clears waivers.
Detroit-Jerry Jacobs
Former Arkansas DB Jerry Jacobs went from being undrafted to playing for a starting spot with the Lions. Amazing turnaround. #prohogs https://t.co/RTjSmO726E pic.twitter.com/LK1wDs33C9
— Riley McFerran (@RileyMcFerran) August 29, 2023
Jacobs is going to be a key member of the Lions’ secondary this season, which hopes to make a big jump and help get them to the playoffs.
Denver-Drew Sanders
The Broncos ILBs will very likely be:
Alex Singleton
Josey Jewell
Drew Sanders
Justin Strnad https://t.co/QXZLOzC9Qs
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 29, 2023
Sanders has made a name for himself during the preseason, garnering an interception and roaming sideline to sideline and making big hits.
Philadelphia-Jadon Haselwood
#Eagles roster cuts so far:
OL Josh Andrew
TE Dan Arnold
WR Deon Cain
T Dennis Kelly
C Cameron Tom
T Brett Toth
LB Quinton Bell
QB Ian Book
RB Kennedy Brooks
DL Robert Cooper
WR Jadon Haselwood
TE Tyree Jackson
WR Johnny King
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
OL Tyrese Robinson
DL Olive…
— Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) August 28, 2023
Someone will most likely pick up Haselwood and then sign him to their respective practice squad.
Washington-Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams Heading To Injured Reserve https://t.co/rtwzMw8Frz
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 29, 2023
Williams suffered an injury in the Commanders’ preseason finale and was headed to IR, so the team released him.
Detroit-Dan Skipper
Welp 7th time still not the charm
— Dan Skipper (@DanSkipper70) August 29, 2023
Based on that, sounds like the Lions did not keep Skipper on the 53-man at offensive line.
Atlanta-Feleipe Franks
QB cuts so far:
Feleipe Franks (ATL)
Jake Luton (CAR)
PJ Walker (CHI)
Danny Etling (GB)
Chase Garbers (LV)
Chris Streveler (NYJ)
— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 28, 2023
Franks had been moved to tight end by the Falcons, but was apparently still listed as a quarterback when cuts were made.