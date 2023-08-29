Pro Hogs update: Cut day is here in NFL

The NFL regular season begins next Thursday, Sept. 7, when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

The rest of the Week 1 games will take place Sunday and Monday, Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

Teams are beginning to trim down their rosters to get to the 53-man mark today.

This list will be updated throughout the day.

Seattle-Matt Landers

Landers will be a prime candidate to be brought back onto Seattle’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

Detroit-Jerry Jacobs

Former Arkansas DB Jerry Jacobs went from being undrafted to playing for a starting spot with the Lions. Amazing turnaround. #prohogs https://t.co/RTjSmO726E pic.twitter.com/LK1wDs33C9 — Riley McFerran (@RileyMcFerran) August 29, 2023

Jacobs is going to be a key member of the Lions’ secondary this season, which hopes to make a big jump and help get them to the playoffs.

Denver-Drew Sanders

Sanders has made a name for himself during the preseason, garnering an interception and roaming sideline to sideline and making big hits.

Philadelphia-Jadon Haselwood

Someone will most likely pick up Haselwood and then sign him to their respective practice squad.

Washington-Jonathan Williams

Williams suffered an injury in the Commanders’ preseason finale and was headed to IR, so the team released him.

Detroit-Dan Skipper

Welp 7th time still not the charm — Dan Skipper (@DanSkipper70) August 29, 2023

Based on that, sounds like the Lions did not keep Skipper on the 53-man at offensive line.

Atlanta-Feleipe Franks

Franks had been moved to tight end by the Falcons, but was apparently still listed as a quarterback when cuts were made.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire