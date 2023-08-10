Pro Hogs currently on preseason NFL rosters
Arkansas has 27 players currently on NFL preseason rosters as it kicks into high gear on Thursday.
Tonight, Houston takes on New England at 6 p.m. on NFL Network and then Seattle tangles with Minnesota at 9 p.m.
Here is a look at all 27 former Razorbacks that are on 15 different rosters.
Arizona Cardinals-Hjalte Froholdt
Froholdt signed a two-year contract with Arizona in March. He has bounced around from New England to Houston to Cleveland since being drafted by the Patriots in 2019.
Atlanta Falcons-Feleipe Franks
Franks is now listed as a tight end and is on injured reserve.
Carolina Panthers-Bumper Pool
Pool is attempting to make the 53-man roster at linebacker after being signed as an undrafted free agent.
Denver Broncos-Drew Sanders
Sanders was one of two Broncos’ third round selections at linebacker and is wearing No. 41 after wearing No. 42 at Arkansas.
Detroit Lions-Jerry Jacobs
Jacobs briefly played with the Razorbacks before opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season. He hopes to play a key role in the Lions’ secondary.
Detroit Lions-Frank Ragnow
Ragnow has become a perennial Pro Bowler and if he stays healthy, he should have another all-pro type season in 2023.
Indianapolis Colts-McTelvin 'Sosa' Agim
Indianapolis Colts-Dan Skipper
Skipper is trying to carve out a role. He’s been a journeyman thus far.
Las Vegas Raiders-Dalton Wagner
Wagner was an undrafted free agent by the Raiders. He’ll attempt to make the 53-man roster.
Jacksonville Jaguars-Latavious Brini
Brini hopes to become a member of the Jags’ secondary as an undrafted rookie.
Jacksonville Jaguars-Montaric Brown
Brown would like to improve on his rookie year showing.
Jacksonville Jaguars-Jeremiah Ledbetter
Ledbetter would like to stick somewhere. Maybe Jacksonville is that place.
New England Patriots-Hunter Henry
Henry is the tight end New England counts on. After a highly impressive 2021 season, he was less than stellar in 2022. He will look to bounce back.
New England Patriots-Deatrich Wise Jr.
Wise is a mainstay on the Patriot defensive line. He lives in opponent’s backfields. He had 7.5 sacks and 59 tackles a year ago.
New England Patriots-Trey Flowers
Rejoining New England and Wise on the defensive line is Trey Flowers, who is on the PUP list currently. He won two Super Bowls with the Pats.
Philadelphia Eagles-Jadon Haselwood
Haselwood wants to be on the defending NFC champion’s roster, but competition is stout.
Pittsburgh Steelers-Armon Watts
Watts is attempting to recapture the form he had in Minnesota with the Steelers.
Pittsburgh Steelers-Jonathan Marshall
Marshall is trying to be an active player all season for the Steel Curtain.
San Francisco 49ers-Brandon Allen
After toiling in Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Denver and Cincinnati, BA has found another home in San Francisco.
San Francisco 49ers-Dre Greenlaw
Greenlaw is one of the top linebackers in the National Football League on one of the best teams.
Seattle Seahawks-Matt Landers
Landers is going to attempt to make Seattle’s 53-man roster.
Tennessee Titans-Treylon Burks
Burks is a rising star in the league and with the Titans adding DeAndre Hopkins to their roster, he is surely going to get a lot more balls this season.
Washington Commanders-Kamren Curl
Curl has become one of the more impressive safeties in the league in just four seasons.
Washington Commanders-De'Jon 'Scoota' Harris
Harris wants to carve out a niche that is more than just being on the practice squad.
Washington Commanders-John Ridgeway
Ridgeway started in Dallas and is now in the nation’s capital.
Washington Commanders-Ricky Stromberg
The Commanders are excited about Stromberg’s prospects.
Washington Commanders-Jonathan Williams
People forget how good J Will was not only at Arkansas but that he’s had a nice little professional career as well, even though he’s bounced around. This is his third stint in Washington.