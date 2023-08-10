Pro Hogs currently on preseason NFL rosters

Arkansas has 27 players currently on NFL preseason rosters as it kicks into high gear on Thursday.

Tonight, Houston takes on New England at 6 p.m. on NFL Network and then Seattle tangles with Minnesota at 9 p.m.

Here is a look at all 27 former Razorbacks that are on 15 different rosters.

Arizona Cardinals-Hjalte Froholdt

Jul 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt responds to questions from media members during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Froholdt signed a two-year contract with Arizona in March. He has bounced around from New England to Houston to Cleveland since being drafted by the Patriots in 2019.

Atlanta Falcons-Feleipe Franks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 29: Feleipe Franks #15 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Franks is now listed as a tight end and is on injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers-Bumper Pool

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool (10) against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Pool is attempting to make the 53-man roster at linebacker after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

Denver Broncos-Drew Sanders

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 01: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rolls out looking for a receiver in the first half and is pressured by Drew Sanders #42 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Sanders was one of two Broncos’ third round selections at linebacker and is wearing No. 41 after wearing No. 42 at Arkansas.

Detroit Lions-Jerry Jacobs

Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton, left, and cornerback Jerry Jacobs, right, practice with cornerbacks coach Dré Bly during training camp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Jacobs briefly played with the Razorbacks before opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season. He hopes to play a key role in the Lions’ secondary.

Detroit Lions-Frank Ragnow

Sep 27, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks center Frank Ragnow (72) in action against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ragnow has become a perennial Pro Bowler and if he stays healthy, he should have another all-pro type season in 2023.

Indianapolis Colts-McTelvin 'Sosa' Agim

Indianapolis Colts-Dan Skipper

Dec 29, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Dan Skipper (70) blocks during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Virginia Tech defeated Arkansas 35-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Skipper is trying to carve out a role. He’s been a journeyman thus far.

Las Vegas Raiders-Dalton Wagner

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) celebrates with teammate Dalton Wagner (78) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Wagner was an undrafted free agent by the Raiders. He’ll attempt to make the 53-man roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars-Latavious Brini

Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini (7) against South Carolina during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Brini hopes to become a member of the Jags’ secondary as an undrafted rookie.

Jacksonville Jaguars-Montaric Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) runs through a drill during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Brown would like to improve on his rookie year showing.

Jacksonville Jaguars-Jeremiah Ledbetter

Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jeremiah Ledbetter (95) celebrates after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Ledbetter would like to stick somewhere. Maybe Jacksonville is that place.

New England Patriots-Hunter Henry

Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Henry is the tight end New England counts on. After a highly impressive 2021 season, he was less than stellar in 2022. He will look to bounce back.

New England Patriots-Deatrich Wise Jr.

Nov 14, 2015; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (48) celebrates after defeating the LSU Tigers 31-14 at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Wise is a mainstay on the Patriot defensive line. He lives in opponent’s backfields. He had 7.5 sacks and 59 tackles a year ago.

New England Patriots-Trey Flowers

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) looks on before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Rejoining New England and Wise on the defensive line is Trey Flowers, who is on the PUP list currently. He won two Super Bowls with the Pats.

Philadelphia Eagles-Jadon Haselwood

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) runs after a catch int he first quarter as LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr (3) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Haselwood wants to be on the defending NFC champion’s roster, but competition is stout.

Pittsburgh Steelers-Armon Watts

Arkansas defensive lineman Armon Watts (90) wraps up Auburn running back Kam Martin (9) during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. (Julie Bennett/Montgomery Advertiser)

Watts is attempting to recapture the form he had in Minnesota with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers-Jonathan Marshall

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) eludes Arkansas defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall (42) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 26, 2019.

Marshall is trying to be an active player all season for the Steel Curtain.

San Francisco 49ers-Brandon Allen

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 09: Brandon Allen #8 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to hand the ball to Chris Evans #25 during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After toiling in Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Denver and Cincinnati, BA has found another home in San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers-Dre Greenlaw

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) runs after an interception during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Greenlaw is one of the top linebackers in the National Football League on one of the best teams.

Seattle Seahawks-Matt Landers

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (WO33) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Landers is going to attempt to make Seattle’s 53-man roster.

Tennessee Titans-Treylon Burks

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 20: Treylon Burks #16 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Buccaneers 13-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Burks is a rising star in the league and with the Titans adding DeAndre Hopkins to their roster, he is surely going to get a lot more balls this season.

Washington Commanders-Kamren Curl

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team safety Kamren Curl (31) celebrates after a sack against the New York Giants at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Curl has become one of the more impressive safeties in the league in just four seasons.

Washington Commanders-De'Jon 'Scoota' Harris

Aug 31, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker De’Jon Harris (8) gets ready for the snap during the game against the Portland State Vikings at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Harris wants to carve out a niche that is more than just being on the practice squad.

Washington Commanders-John Ridgeway

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway (DL21) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ridgeway started in Dallas and is now in the nation’s capital.

Washington Commanders-Ricky Stromberg

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) signals during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders are excited about Stromberg’s prospects.

Washington Commanders-Jonathan Williams

Aug 30, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Jonathan Williams (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

People forget how good J Will was not only at Arkansas but that he’s had a nice little professional career as well, even though he’s bounced around. This is his third stint in Washington.

