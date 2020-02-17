Pro Hockey Talk’s 2020 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The Pro Hockey Talk NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2020 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. ET.

• NHL Trade Deadline candidates

• Non-UFAs who could move

• Teams that need to be most active at trade deadline

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Feb. 16, 2020 (PHT analysis)

New Jersey Devils: 2020 first-round pick, Nolan Foote

Tampa Bay Lightning: Blake Coleman

Feb. 16, 2020 (PHT analysis)

New Jersey Devils: 2021 second-round pick, David Quenneville

New York Islanders: Andy Greene

Feb. 10, 2020 (PHT analysis)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Jason Zucker

Minnesota Wild: Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison, conditional 2020 or 2021 first-round pick

Feb. 5, 2020 (PHT analysis)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell, Kyle Clifford

Los Angeles Kings: Trevor Moore, 2020 third-round pick, conditional third-round pick in 2021

Jan. 17, 2020

Dallas Stars: Oula Palve

Pittsburgh Penguins: John Nyberg

Jan. 7, 2020

Nashville Predators: Michael McCarron

Montreal Canadiens: Laurent Dauphin

Jan. 2, 2020 (PHT analysis)

Buffalo Sabres: Michael Frolik

Calgary Flames: 2020 fourth-round pick (originally owned by San Jose)

Jan. 2, 2020 (PHT analysis)

Montreal Canadiens: Marco Scandella

Buffalo Sabres: 2020 fourth-round pick (originally owned by San Jose)

Jan. 2, 2020

Ottawa Senators: Mike Reilly

Montreal Canadiens: Andrew Sturtz, 2021 fifth-round pick