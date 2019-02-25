Pro Hockey Talk’s 2019 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The PHT NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2019 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.



Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)

New Jersey Devils: 2022 fifth-round pick

Columbus Blue Jackets: Keith Kinkaid

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Feb. 25, 2019

Anaheim Ducks: Patrick Sieloff

Ottawa Senators: Brian Gibbons

Feb. 25, 2019 (PHT analysis)

San Jose Sharks: Gustav Nyquist

Detroit Red Wings: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 conditional third-round pick

Feb. 24, 2019

Toronto Maple Leafs: Nic Baptiste

Nashville Predators: Future considerations

Feb. 24, 2019

Los Angeles Kings: Matheson Iacopelli

Blackhawks: Spencer Watson

Feb. 24, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Montour

Anaheim Ducks: Brendan Guhle, conditional 2019 first-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Ryan Dzingel, 2019 seventh-round pick

Ottawa Senators: Anthony Duclair, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Feb. 23, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Dallas Stars: Mats Zuccarello

New York Rangers: Conditional picks – 2019 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick. Both can become first-round picks.

Feb. 23, 2019

New Jersey Devils: Connor Carrick, 2019 third-round pick

Dallas Stars: Ben Lovejoy

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Washington Capitals: Nick Jensen, 2019 fifth-round pick

Detroit Red Wings: Madison Bowey, 2020 second-round pick

Feb. 22, 2019

Florida Panthers: Vincent Praplan

San Jose Sharks: Future considerations

Feb. 22, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Matt Duchene, Julius Bergman

Ottawa Senators: Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson, 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick, 2020 conditional first-round pick.

Story continues

Feb. 21, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Washington Capitals: Carl Hagelin

Los Angeles Kings: 2019 third-round pick, 2020 conditional sixth-round pick. LA retains 50 percent of Hagelin’s cap hit.

Feb. 20, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Boston Bruins: Charlie Coyle

Minnesota Wild: Ryan Donato, conditional 2019 fifth-round pick

Feb. 18, 2019

New York Rangers: Darren Raddysh

Chicago Blackhawks: Peter Holland

Feb. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Edmonton Oilers: Sam Gagner

Vancouver Canucks: Ryan Spooner

Feb. 15, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Talbot

Edmonton Oilers: Anthony Stolarz

Feb. 12, 2019

New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick

Vancouver Canucks: Marek Mazanec

Feb. 11, 2019

Columbus Blue Jackets: conditional seventh-round 2019 pick

Pittsburgh Penguins: Blake Siebenaler

Feb. 11, 2019

Montreal Canadiens: Nate Thompson, 2019 fifth-round pick

Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fourth-round pick

Feb. 9, 2019 (PHT Analysis)

Philadelphia Flyers: Dave Schlemko, Byron Froese

Montreal Canadiens: Dale Weise, Christian Folin

Feb. 8, 2019

Arizona Coyotes: Emil Pettersson

Nashville Predators: Laurent Dauphin, Adam Helewka

Feb. 6, 2019

Nashville Predators: Cody McLeod

New York Rangers: 2020 seventh-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Nashville Predators: Brian Boyle

New Jersey Devils: 2019 second-round pick

Feb. 6, 2019

Ottawa Senators: Jean-Christophe Beaudin

Colorado Avalanche: Max McCormick

Feb. 1, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann

Florida Panthers: Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, 2019 second-round picks and two 2019 fourth-round picks

Jan. 30, 2019

New Jersey Devils: Ryan Murphy

Minnesota Wild: Michael Kapla

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin

Los Angeles Kings: Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi, 2019 first-round pick

Jan. 28, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Pittsburgh Penguins: 2019 fourth-round pick

Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak

Jan. 24, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks: Dominik Kubalik

Los Angeles Kings: 2019 fifth-round pick

Jan. 21, 2019

Minnesota Wild: Brad Hunt, 2019 sixth-round pick

Vegas Golden Knights: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick

Jan. 17, 2019

Buffalo Sabres: Taylor Leier

Philadelphia Flyers: Justin Bailey

Jan. 17, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Minnesota Wild: Victor Rask

Carolina Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Anaheim Ducks: Michael Del Zotto

Vancouver Canucks: Luke Schenn, 2020 seventh-round pick

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Anaheim Ducks: Derek Grant

Pittsburgh Penguins: Joseph Blandisi

Jan. 16, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Minnesota Wild: Pontus Aberg

Anaheim Ducks: Justin Kloos

Jan. 14, 2019

New York Rangers: Connor Brickley

Nashville Predators: Cole Schneider

Jan. 14, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Anaheim Ducks: Devin Shore

Dallas Stars: Andrew Cogliano

Jan. 11, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks: Slater Koekkoek, 2019 fifth-round pick

Tampa Bay Lightning: Jan Rutta, 2019 seventh-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019 (PHT analysis)

Arizona Coyotes: Jordan Weal

Philadelphia Flyers: 2019 sixth-round pick

Jan. 11, 2019

Ottawa Senators: Cody Goloubef

Boston Bruins: Paul Carey

Jan. 11, 2019

Ottawa Senators: Morgan Klimchuk

Toronto Maple Leafs: Gabriel Gagne

Jan. 3, 2019

Winnipeg Jets: Jimmy Oligny

Vegas Golden Knights: Futures

Jan. 3, 2019

St. Louis Blues: Jared Coreau

Anaheim Ducks: Futures

Jan. 2, 2019

Ottawa Senators: Anders Nilsson, Darren Archibald

Vancouver Canucks: Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt, 2019 sixth-round pick