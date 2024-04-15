Pro Golfer Scottie Scheffler Wore a Rolex Submariner ‘Hulk’ to Celebrate His Second Masters Win

Scottie Scheffler had every golfer green with envy over the weekend. The 27-year-old American won the 2024 Masters Tournament on Sunday, receiving his second green jacket in three years with a matching green Rolex on his wrist.

Released in 2010, the Submariner (Ref. 116610LV) features a green Cerachrom bezel, a green sunray dial, and a chunky 40 mm “Super” case. Affectionately nicknamed the “Hulk” for obvious reasons, the timepiece was discontinued in 2020 as the Crown introduced larger iterations with fresh colorways. As such, Hulks can cost roughly $20,000 on the secondary market, while the current standard-issue Sub costs $10,800.

Green has long been a popular accent color for the Submariner. Before the Hulk, there was the “Kermit.” Introduced in 2003, the Submariner Date (Ref. 16610LV) showcases a black dial and a green aluminum bezel that earned it its Muppet-themed moniker. The modern Submariner Date (Ref. 122610LV), known as the “Starbucks” in collector circles, has a similar colorway to the Kermit with a green Cerachrom bezel and a black dial. The difference is that Starbucks sports a new 41 mm Oystersteel case, thinner lugs, a wider bracelet, and the new caliber 3235 for higher energy efficiency. The Hulk and Kermit are both powered by the caliber 3135 automatic movement.

The fact that Scheffler rocked the all-green Hulk rather than the partially green Kermit or Starbucks showed a knack for color coordination, though it wasn’t exactly surprising. The golfer is what Rolex calls a “Testimonee” (read: ambassador), meaning he could get his hands on pretty much any of the Swiss watchmaker’s models. Case in point: He wore a Rolex GMT Master II “Root Beer” as he won his first Masters in 2022.

Scheffler’s four-shot victory on Sunday was about as surprising as his watch choice. He is the No. 1 golfer in the world by a comfortable margin and has scored three significant wins—Bay Hill, the Players Championship, and the Masters—in his last four starts. He is the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets and one of less than 20 golfers to have won the tournament twice. He also earned $3.6 million from the $20 million Masters purse on Sunday.

With that much money in the bank, perhaps Scheffler will level up and rock the new solid-gold Deepsea next. Stay tuned.

