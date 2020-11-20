Pro golfer puts Bryson DeChambeau to shame with 439 yard drive

Wilco Nienaber can hit some monstrous drives. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Move over, Bryson DeChambeau, you may no longer be the king of the power drive. That title now belongs to 20-year-old Wilco Nienaber, who belted a 439 yard drive Thursday.

Nienaber hit the shot during the first round of the European Tour’s Joburg Open. The announcers were in disbelief, calling Nienaber’s shot “borderline obscene.”

Nienaber is essentially the DeChambeau of the European Tour. DeChambeau has averaged 337.8 yards per drive on the PGA Tour this year. Nienaber has averaged 336.9 yards on his drives during the European Tour. Nienaber’s incredible drive on Hole 4 at South Africa’s Randpark Golf Club traveled more than 100 yards farther than his — or DeChambeau’s — average drive.

Wilco Nienaber’s drive ranks among the longest hit in 2020

Nienaber isn’t part of the PGA Tour, but his 439 drive ranks among the longest drives hit during the PGA Tour in 2020. Only Justin Thomas has hit a farther drive in 2020. Thomas’ drive came during the fourth round of the WGC-Mexico Championship. On the second hole, Thomas smashed a 449 yard drive.

Thomas drive comes with an asterisk, however, as the WGC-Mexico Championship is held at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, which sits 7,600 feet above sea level. The ball travels farther at that altitude.

