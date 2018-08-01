Pro golfer Jarrod Lyle ends cancer treatment, will begin palliative care

After more than two decades of battling acute myeloid leukemia, former PGA Tour golfer Jarrod Lyle has been placed in palliative care, his wife, Bri, announced on social media on Tuesday.

“My heart breaks as I type this message,” Bri Lyle wrote on Facebook. “Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care. He has given everything that he’s got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore. We’ll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.

“Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times. But he has reached his limit, and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome.

“My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead. Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them.”

Lyle was diagnosed with cancer when he was 17. The Australian beat the first battle, and earned his PGA Tour card in 2007. The next year, he won twice on the Web.com Tour.

The 36-year-old’s cancer returned in 2012, though he beat it again and made it back to the golf course — competing in 42 tournaments, including 20 on the PGA Tour.

His last tournament was in May 2017 at the Western Australia PGA Championship. He tied for 45th. He reached a career-high 142nd in the World Golf Rankings, and has competed in more than 250 world-ranked events in his career.

The cancer returned for a third time last year, and he underwent a haploidentical transplant in December. According to the PGA Tour, Lyle had trouble with his eyesight and speech in recent weeks, as the constant battle with cancer had taken its toll.

“Our entire Tour family is grieving this news, but we certainly respect and support his decision to spend the coming days with his beautiful family – it’s a decision true to everything he has stood for throughout his life and career: grace, dignity and an unending love of family,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “We are respecting Jarrod’s family’s request for privacy, but they know we are here for whatever they need during this difficult time and beyond.”

Many on the PGA Tour were hit hard by the news, and offered tributes on social media.

“I can’t imagine being in that position. It’s unthinkable,” golfer and fellow countrymen Adam Scott told the PGA Tour. “He is one of the best blokes there is. Given all the difficulties he’s had since his late teens, he has lived the best life he could with the tough cards he has been dealt.

“He has done better than anyone would have. He was out on TOUR for so long, playing such good golf while battling illness. He has been through it all. His positivity and general demeanor have been so good and so infectious on others; it’s a good way to think of how I should live my life.”

Fellow Australian Jason Day also spoke about Lyle ahead of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational this week in Ohio.

“We all love Jarrod. He’s such a good bloke,” Day told the PGA Tour. “It’s not fair he’s going through this. It is going to be tough going forward for his family, sadly no amount of wishing and wanting can change some things. But I am sure everyone in the golf community will continue to support them the best we can.”

Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted out his condolences.

Man this is a tough one.

Sending so much love, light and strength to Jarrod and his Lyle family. https://t.co/GOiT34HwuK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 31, 2018





The PGA Tour established a fund earlier this year to help his family with medical costs and to help his two daughters, Lusi and Jemma. He has been in Melbourne, Australia, since his procedure in December, which is just a 90-minute drive from his home in Torquay.

