Pro Golfer C.T. Pan Agrees to Let a Fan Carry His Clubs After His Caddie Is Injured in Fall

One golf fan had the experience of a lifetime when he unexpectedly stepped in to caddie for C.T. Pan at the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open on June 2.

Paul Emerson, a fan from Aurora, Ontario, caddied two holes for Pan, 32, after the golfer's caddie, Mike "Fluff" Cowan, was injured in a fall during the third hole.

According to PGATour.com, Cowan, 76, slipped and fell during the third hole due to rainy weather conditions at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

As Pan was assisting Cowan to the medical tent, Emerson, who told PGATour.com he had never previously caddied in a professional event, asked the golfer if he could assist him.

"I helped Fluff get the bib off, threw it on and started walking up the hole," Emerson told PGATour.com after the tournament.

Emerson, a self-described "golf nut," ended up caddying two holes for Pan before Michael Campbell of the caddie services team took over.

Campbell was later replaced by Al Riddell, who went to the course to help after seeing Cowan's injury while watching the tournament on television, ESPN reported.

According to PGATour.com, Emerson told Pan he was open to being as talkative or quiet as Pan preferred while on the course. Pan reportedly told Emerson that he keeps chatter at a minimum.

After the tournament, a PGA Tour official told ESPN that Cowan, who has previously caddied for Tiger Woods and Peter Jacobsen, suffered "non-serious" injuries in the fall, but was unable to continue the course alongside Pan.

Cowan had only joined Pan last month, according to ESPN, after an amicable split from Jim Furyk after 25 years.

With Emerson as his caddie, Pan shot a birdie on No. 3 and a bogey on No. 4 on Sunday.



