Pro Football Talk calls Steelers HC Mike Tomlin No. 2 head coach in the NFL

Every offseason, there is a revolving door of head coaches across the NFL. Bad teams just recycle coaches other teams didn’t want while a few take a chance and bring in a coach who isn’t a known commodity in hopes of finding a spark.

This is what the Steelers did when Bill Cowher retired and they hired Mike Tomlin in 2007. Since then, Tomlin has led the Steelers to two trips to the Super Bowl and one win and zero losing seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Football Talk put out their ranking of all the head coaches in the NFL and they put Tomlin at No. 2 behind Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Tomlin has a regular-season coaching record of 163–93–2 and is 8-9 in the postseason. The biggest criticism of Tomlin has been postseason success and it is valid. Winning records in the regular season can only carry a coach so far but Steelers ownership has confidence in Tomlin despite no playoff wins since 2016.

More Steelers Wire News!

NFL analyst offers confusing breakdown of Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Signing rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. last piece of Steelers business before training camp

Steelers announce new 5-year contract for EDGE Alex Highsmith

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire