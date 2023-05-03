Pro Football Talk analyst grades NFC East drafts

Connor Rogers reviewed the NFC East drafts for the four teams.

Rogers felt like the NFC East stole a lot of the headlines in last weekend’s draft. For those who watched the draft, yes, he is saying the Eagles primarily stole the headlines with their draft.

But Rogers does like some things each team determined in their choices.

He ranked the draft performance in the following order:

Eagles Giants Commanders Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles -- A

Nov 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles saw the Georgia Bulldogs program as the dominant force it was, and when they had opportunity, they went with some Bulldogs because they felt it would improve their roster. So the Eagles took Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.

Rogers said “Few capitialize on value like Howie Roseman and those Eagles.”

New York Giants -- B+

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 18: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 18, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rogers liked how the Giants met needs while also selecting some of the better players available when they were on the clock.

Deonte Banks (corner) is a fit to DC Wink Martindale’s zero coverage where corners don’t receive much help.

Center John Michael Schmitz in the second round is seen as a solid selection as well.

Rogers really liked the choice of Oklahoma RB Eric Gray at No. 172 because Rogers had him at 119.

Washington Commanders -- B-

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders throws the ball during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rogers felt the Commanders reached some for Emmanuel Forbes in the first round. Though Rogers did like the second-round choice of Quan Martin.

He felt the Commanders’ best value selection was K.J. Henry at No. 137, though Rogers valued Henry at No. 111.

Rogers feels the Commanders did not want to take risks in this draft, choosing instead to be “the steady Eddie team” in this draft.

Dallas Cowboys -- C

Micah Parsons, Brandon Scherff (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Mazi Smith takes up space, will make the front four more powerful.

The choice of Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker confused Rogers, who said the Cowboys passed up several tight ends who were better than Schoonmaker.

But Rogers did feel the Cowboys finished last in the division for this draft. He also felt the Commanders have been slowly and steadily improving their roster.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire