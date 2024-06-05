Pro football player John Franklin-Myers conducts football camp in hometown of Greenville

Jun. 4—Pro football player John Franklin-Myers returned to his hometown this weekend to share his football knowledge with youngsters of all ages.

Franklin-Myers, with the assistance of friends and coaches, put on two sessions of the fourth annual John Franklin-Myers Football Camp at Greenville High School.

Friday evening's free camp was for offensive and defensive linemen in grades nine through 12. They trained inside the Roy Q. Traylor Athletic Complex and also played seven-on-seven football outside at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium.

Saturday morning's free camp at Ford Stadium was for kids in grades one through eight.

Franklin-Myers said there were close to 90 campers, who all received a camp T-shirt with his new number 98 with the Denver Broncos. Franklin-Myers wore No. 91 last year with the New York Jets, No. 94 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams and No. 13 when he played on the defensive line at Stephen F. Austin University.

He also wore 91 with the Greenville Lions, where he also played basketball and ran on the 4x100-meter relay team.

"It was great seeing that many people there," said Franklin-Myers. "If you're able to touch (at least) one person's life...that's a win in my eyes."

Franklin-Myers shared with the linemen some of the techniques he's learned during his playing career as a defensive lineman. The linemen went through various drills and finished with a spirited tug-of-war competition.

The younger kids were divided up into more groups and went through various conditioning and technique drills. Some took turns catching the football and tackling a tackling wheel.

Franklin-Myers said it's "an indescribable feeling" to put on the camp in Greenville.

"You talk about where it all started," he said. "Seeing some of the coaches who coached me here. It's a great opportunity. I'm blessed to be in a position to do it."

Franklin-Myers began his National Football League career with the Rams after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He recorded 10 tackles as a rookie and sacked New England quarterback Tom Brady in the 2019 Super Bowl, forcing a fumble.

The Jets then picked up Franklin-Myers and he played for the New York team from 2020 to 2023, recording 125 tackles, including 17 1/2 sacks. He also intercepted a pass in 2021, returning it for a 32-yard gain.

"That was surprising," he said of the interception. "There's not many opportunities to catch the ball."

The Broncos acquired the 6-4, 288-pounder in April in a trade with the Jets.

"He is a player that we have always respected," said George Paton, general manager of the Broncos in a story on the team's website. "He is durable. For three straight years he has not missed a game, and four straight years of 54-plus pressures."

Franklin-Myers said "it's cool" being a Bronco.

"You see the tradition and the fan base," he said.

He said he shouldn't have any trouble getting acclimated to the altitude in Denver and at Mile High Stadium, where the elevation is 5,280 feet above sea level. By comparison, the elevation of Greenville is 541.

"I'm there to maintain," he said. "Altitude or not, we've got to show up and do our job. Still got to show up and impose our will."

One of his goals is to help Denver win a Super Bowl.

"We've got just as good a chance as anybody else."

He called being on the Jets' team "a family atmosphere."

"The best part of the business...is the people and life.

Franklin-Myers played from 2014 to 2017 at Stephen F. Austin. He was a three-time all-Southland Conference selection, earning first-team honors on defense as a senior. He also made the all-academic Southland team three times and was named 2018 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society for maintaining a cumluative 3.2 grade point average or better throughout his ccollege career.

He racked up 130 tackles during his career at SFA, with 70 solo tackles. He forced five fumbles and recorded 37 1/2 tackles for losses and 17 1/2 sacks.