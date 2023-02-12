Pro Football Network’s has the Vikings selecting 2 positions of need in latest mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of holes to fill on their roster. They’ll first get an opportunity to fill those holes through free agency, but after that, they’ll need to depend on the NFL Draft. On Saturday, James Fragoza of Pro Football Network released a three-round mock draft and had the Vikings selecting South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith in the first round.

“Cam Smith is an instinctual corner with quick feet and fluid hips. He was rarely tested at South Carolina, but when he was, he broke up 15 passes and intercepted four more. His prowess in press can unlock coverage looks that Minnesota couldn’t run with their personnel last season.”

In the third round, Fragoza had the Vikings selecting Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington.

“Parker Washington doesn’t garner enough attention. He’s a YAC threat with sure hands from the slot and has kick/punt return ability.”

Both of these selections would fill a need for the Vikings. They desperately need help at the cornerback spot given that they only have three players under contract for next season. Smith will help add a body to that group while bringing some physicality to a new Brian Flores defense.

As for wide receivers, the Vikings need to find someone who can pull the attention off of Justin Jefferson a bit more. While Washington isn’t a name a lot of fans know about, he’d provide the team with punt return ability and someone who can make all the catches you want.

