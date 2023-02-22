Pro Football Network has Vikings reaching for cornerback in latest mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings are in dire need of bolstering their cornerback depth, as they currently only have three corners under contract for the 2023 season. With the NFL Draft and Free Agency fast approaching, the Vikings will need to focus on securing talented players to strengthen their defensive unit.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network released a mock draft on Tuesday, attempting to help the Vikings by selecting Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner

“I like DJ Turner more than most. He’s a polished corner with outstanding ball skills despite being under the radar. Minnesota absolutely has to add more competition at the position this offseason, and Turner could be a Day 1 starter.”

There is no denying that this cornerback class is deep and that many people have varying assessments of the players. Many experts believe Turner is primarily a day-two prospect. A lot can change between now and the NFL Draft, but if the Vikings reached for a cornerback on day one, there wouldn’t be very many happy fans.

