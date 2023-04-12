Pro Football Network sends Vikings edge rusher in latest mock draft

The Minnesota Vikings may not urgently require an edge rusher, but they could still address this position in the NFL Draft. Za’Darius Smith has requested a trade, and Danielle Hunter’s contract is set to expire after this season.

On Thursday, Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network had the Vikings looking to the future in his latest mock draft selecting Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness.

The Vikings desperately need a cornerback, yet any player at the position is a reach at this point. Lukas Van Ness fills a need for an edge rusher and has the upside to develop into a three-down defender.

Van Ness bursts off the line quickly, making him a powerful pass rusher. His relentless motor adds to his effectiveness, and it’s not surprising that some view him as a first-round talent.

If the Vikings were to draft Van Ness, it would indicate that they are building toward 2024 rather than competing in 2023. With numerous needs to address, including a wide receiver, using a first-round pick on an edge rusher may not be the best way to allocate their limited draft capital.

More Mock Drafts!

Vikings land electrifying wide receiver in Eric Froton's mock draft Vikings select premier wide receiver in recent NFL.com mock draft CBS Sports send the Vikings a wide receiver in latest mock draft Brian Branch heads to the Vikings in latest Patriots Wire mock draft 2023 NFL mock draft: Two round predicitons with trades

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire