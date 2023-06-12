Pro Football Network ranks six running backs ahead of Saquon Barkley

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is almost certain to be absent at this week’s mandatory minicamp as he stages a holdout over contract concerns.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley this offseason, worth one season at $10.1 million, and he simply doesn’t see that as fair. He wants more years and more money.

The Giants apparently aren’t budging, leading Barkley to take a hard line and threaten to hold out the entire season.

That likely won’t happen. Barkley, if he is to continue his comeback and remain among the elite in the NFL running back hierarchy, can’t really afford to sit out this season. He’s pretty much got to play.

When he does come back sometime this summer, where does he stand among the league’s best at his position? The folks at Pro Football Network have ranked him the seventh-best running back in the NFL heading into this season.

The Saquon Barkley resurgence is officially upon us. We always knew Saquon was one of the most talented backs in the league, but injuries have sapped his on-field availability. An ACL tear cost Barkley nearly the entire 2020 season, and while he played 13 games in both 2019 and 2020, he was hobbled by ankle injuries in both campaigns and never looked like his old self. With health on his side again, Barkley thrived in a new offensive scheme. He matched his previous career high with 352 touches, and he looked reborn under Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka. Barkley ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards and reached the end zone 10 times.

Barkley will turn 26 this season and is still very much in his prime. There’s lots of tread still on the tires, so to speak.

The move to franchise Barkley is an indication the Giants don’t really want to commit to him long-term — or any running back for that matter.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen along with head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka all come from programs and systems where ‘running back by committee’ systems were in place. They may be angling for that here in New York.

