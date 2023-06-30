Pro Football Network ranks all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL

The most important position in all of sports is the quarterback. Not only is he responsible for running the offense, but he is typically a pillar in the community and the face of a franchise. Drafting quarterbacks is anything but an exact science, however, until you get the position right, you will not win many games in the NFL.

Alabama football went years without producing any serious NFL talent at the QB position, but since around 2016, they have turned into a QB factory. In fact, the last four starters for Alabama at the position have gone on to be high-end draft picks in Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones and Bryce Young. With high-end talents like Ty Simpson and Julian Sayin coming down the pipeline, I don’t think the end is near either.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Football Network ranks the top 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and some of the answers may surprise you. Both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa crack the top ten with Hurts coming in at No. 5 and Tagovailoa at No. 9. People may be surprised to see Tagovailoa so high on the list, but when he has been on the field he has been as efficient as anyone playing the position and finds ways to win games.

Jones doesn’t enter the list until No. 22 where he is behind guys like Kenny Pickett and Jacoby Brissett. I think Jones has all of the skills and tools to rise higher on the list, but he was a victim of poor circumstances in 2022 with a sub-par receiving room and an awful offensive coordinator.

Young is ranked at No. 30 on the list, the highest of all of the rookie quarterbacks. I think it is fair to not include any of the rookies higher on the list because they haven’t played a snap yet, but I expect Young to be in the top 15 range by the end of his rookie campaign.

More Bama in NFL!

Carolina Panthers all-time leading receiver raves about Bryce Young

More Bama in NFL!

NFL officially announces four-game suspension for Jaguars' OT Cam Robinson

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire