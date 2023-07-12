Pro Football Network puts two Bears running backs in NFL's top 25 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is the Bears' running back group more exciting than fans think?

Pro Football Network recently ranked the NFL's top running backs, listing Khalil Herbert No. 24 and D'Onta Foreman as the No. 25 running back. The Bears were the only team to have two running backs in the top 25.

Last season, Herbert finished his sophomore season on a successful note. Handcuffed to David Montgomery, he was able to muster 731 yards and four touchdowns.

"Among RBs with at least 100 carries last season, Herbert ranked second behind only Pollard in yards after contact per attempt (2.5). The ability to generate your own rushing yardage is arguably the most important trait a running back can possess, and Herbert has it," PFN wrote.

Along with drafting Roschon Johnson -- the Texas backup to No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson -- the Bears signed veteran D'Onta Foreman to the group.

Foreman spent two seasons each with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to kick off his NFL career. Last season, he was the understudy to Christian McCaffrey before the star running back was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Once he was traded, Foreman took off.

He rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns, snagging an impressive 4.5 yards per attempt last season. PFN praised Foreman for running point on the Panthers' run game last season.

"The Panthers’ running game somehow became more efficient after they traded Christian McCaffrey, and D’Onta Foreman was a central part of that effort," PFN wrote. "Foreman topped 110 yards five times and managed 914 yards on the season despite not receiving more than five carries until Week 7. After signing a cheap deal with the Bears, Foreman will battle Herbert for carries in 2023."

The Bears running back unit has the potential to be one of the most efficient in the league. Last season, the Bears were the most prolific rushing team in the NFL. They led the league in yards (3,014 yards) and attempts. With their season yardage, they snapped their all-time franchise record for team rushing yards in a single season.

