Pro Football Network offers puzzling observation about Steelers roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a strong free agency and even better 2024 NFL draft. Nevertheless, we all acknowledge there is still work to be done if the Steelers want to seriously compete in the AFC this season.

But we have to respectfully disagree with the opinion of Pro Football Network on what they consider the Steelers biggest roster weakness after the draft. They chose quarterback and this one has us scratching our heads.

The Steelers gutted out their quarterback depth chart swapping Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen. This is a clear upgrade over last season.

What's your team's biggest weakness after the #NFL Draft? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/L2lzjqSAEm — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 1, 2024

What do we consider the team’s biggest weakness at this point? Despite selecting Roman Wilson in the 2024 NFL draft, it is still wide receiver for me, followed closely by cornerback. This is the most confident we’ve been about the quarterback position since Ben Roethlisberger retired and have far more concerns about who Russell Wilson is going to throw to.

