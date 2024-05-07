Pro Football Network names this position the Giants’ biggest remaining weakness

The New York Giants head into the 2024 season with fewer holes than they had in 2023. They fortified both fronts and added some much-needed depth and firepower to their roster.

One thing they failed to do, however, was bring in a possible replacement for embattled quarterback Daniel Jones. The folks at Pro Football Network have identified that as the Giants’ biggest need after the draft and free agency.

New York Giants | Quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a torn ACL, and Drew Lock is Drew Lock. New York Giants fans can only hope that Jones will recapture his 2022 form, but that probably is wishful thinking as Jones has looked average at best for much of his career. New York opted against taking a QB in the draft and instead used the No. 6 pick on receiver Malik Nabers.

The truth is, the Giants had just one quarterback in mind at the top of the draft — UNC’s Drake Maye, who was snatched up by the New England Patriots with the third overall pick.

It turns out the Pats had no intention of dealing the pick, and the conversations the Giants had with Washington, who held the second pick, were almost a non-starter.

They passed on Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy with the sixth pick (in favor of Nabers) and all of the other possibles were gone by the time they were on the clock again in Round 2.

So, they will proceed with Jones, who they are still very much under contract with, and back him up with Lock, who could end up being a free agent find.

