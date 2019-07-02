Pro Football Hall of Fame considering 20-member induction class for 2020

The Pro Football Hall of Fame wants to keep its membership relatively low, to include only the best of the best, and therefore has a limit on how many can be inducted each year.

But that does provide challenges. There are Hall-of-Fame worthy players, coaches and contributors who have been squeezed out because the Hall has an eight-person limit with each class. Nobody would say someone like former Rams receiver Isaac Bruce isn’t worthy of the Hall of Fame. Bruce just hasn’t made it because only a certain number can be added each year.

The Hall of Fame is considering a reasonable solution: Expand the 2020 class to 20 members, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the NFL’s birth.

Hall of Fame could have 20 new members in 2020

David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said on Sirius NFL Radio that the Hall of Fame’s operating board approved a 20-man class next year “in concept,” but the idea still has to go before the full board later this year.

Baker seemed to recognize the core issue, that there is a backlog of deserving players.

“It should be difficult to make it,” Baker said. “But, there’s a lot of guys through the years, we’ve had several guys on all-decade teams who aren’t in the Hall of Fame. This is is an opportunity, with the centennial coming up.”

.@ProFootballHOF President & CEO David Baker tells us that as a part of the league's 100th anniversary, the HOF Class of 2020 could expand to 20 inductees. #NFL100



🔽LISTEN HERE🔽 pic.twitter.com/iiL9ZUVl9h — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 2, 2019

Many would benefit from expanded 2020 class

There are a lot of great recently retired players who are coming up for Hall of Fame consideration soon. The backlog will only get worse.

Players like Bruce, Edgerrin James, Tony Boselli, Steve Atwater and Don Coryell could benefit from the large 2020 class, if it happens. All of those men, and a few others, are worthy. They just can’t find a spot in each year’s limited class.

It could make for a fun induction weekend in Canton next year. There would just have to be a strict limit to the length of each speech.

Hall of Famers Ray Lewis, right, and Jonathan Ogden could have a lot more company at the Hall of Fame in 2020. (AP)

