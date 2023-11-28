Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2024 semifinalists, including first-timers Antonio Gates and Julius Peppers

The 25-man list will be whittled down to 15 in January

Former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, along with 24 other retired players. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released the list of 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2024 Tuesday, and it included a few first-timers as well as several long-timers.

There are three first-time semifinalists on the list this year: former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber. Both Gates and Peppers last played in 2018 and are in their first year of Hall of Fame eligibility. Barber retired following the 2006 season.

On the other side of the coin, wide receiver Torry Holt, who spent a decade playing for the St. Louis Rams (now the Los Angeles Rams), has made the semifinal list for the 10th time. Former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward are each making their eighth semifinal appearances. In all, 18 of the 25 players were semifinalists for the Class of 2023.

Here is the full list:

The Hall of Fame selection process began with a list of 173 modern-era nominees, which was announced in September. The 50-person selection committee then whittled the names down to 25 semifinalists (which is what the Hall of Fame released Tuesday). The list will be further reduced to 15 finalists, which is typically revealed in January. Then the final vote will take place.

The Class of 2024 will be announced Feb. 8 during the "NFL Honors" telecast. Enshrinement will take place Aug. 1-4, 2024 in Canton, Ohio.