Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox dies at 80
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pay tribute to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox, who played his entire historic career with the 49ers, before dying at age 80.
“While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life."
