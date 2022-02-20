Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor dies at 80

The Washington Football community suffered a loss on Saturday as former great wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor died at the age of 80.

We lost a legend RIP Charley Taylor — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 19, 2022

Taylor had 10,803 combined net yards in his career, more than 9,100 on pass receptions. He made 649 catches and had 90 total touchdowns.

Per his Pro Football Hall of Fame bio:

Taylor’s pro football future was assured from his first day in camp in 1964 as a No. 1 draft choice (third overall) from Arizona State. The 6-3, 210-pounder won Rookie of the Year acclaim as a running back and became the first rookie in 20 years to finish in the NFL’s Top 10 in both rushing (sixth with 755 yards) and receiving (eight with 53 catches for 814 yards). His 53 receptions were a record for running backs at that time. Although still rated as a premier ball carrier, Taylor was switched to split end in the seventh game of his third season in 1966. He wound up that year as the NFL receiving champion with 72 receptions.

With Washington, he earned first- or second-team All-NFL honors six times and was selected to play in eight Pro Bowls.

The Snyder family released a statement offering condolences.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Charley Taylor,” Washington owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a team statement. “Charley is a member of the Washington Ring of Fame and one of the most decorated players in franchise history. He retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions and holds our franchise record for total touchdowns. His achievements were recognized by the entire NFL community with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach. Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time.”