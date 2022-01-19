Pro Football Hall of Fame voting has completed, but results won’t be known until Feb. 10

The selection committee for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class met virtually on Wednesday via Zoom, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

DeMarcus Ware, who won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos following the 2015 season, is among the finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame class.

After recording 36 QB hits and 17.5 sacks in his first two seasons in Denver, Ware totaled 12 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and recovered a fumble during the Broncos’ three-game playoff run in 2015 that was capped by a Super Bowl title.

Wednesday’s meeting lasted nearly seven and a half hours, and the votes for this year’s class have been cast, but the results won’t be announced until the night of “NFL Honors” on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The awards show, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, will “recognizes the NFL‘s best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season,” according to a press release from the NFL.

The complete list of awards that will be announced on “NFL Honors” can be seen below.

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Player of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

The show will air on ABC and NFL Network at 7:00 p.m. MT with streaming available on ESPN+ and fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

