Pro Football Hall of Fame has special Pat Tillman display for Memorial Day

Happy Memorial Day! It is a day to celebrate those who died in service of our freedoms. The Arizona Cardinals and their fans have somewhat a symbol of the holiday in Pat Tillman, the former Cardinals and Arizona State player who left football to serve as an Army Ranger, only to be killed in action 20 years ago.

This holiday weekend, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has a special display dedicated to Tillman.

It has his Army Ranger jacket.

There is a Tillman football card as part of a mosaic. He is the only player not inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the mosaic.

It’s always good to see some extra honor for the fallen hero that is Tillman, especially for local fans in Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire