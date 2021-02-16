Pro Football Hall of Fame releases date for 2021 game

The Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to square off with the Dallas Cowboys last season as a kickoff to the season in the Hall of Fame game. COVID-19 had other plans and the game was canceled. But the Pro Football Hall of Fame put out their promo for the 2021 game and Steelers vs Cowboys is back on for August 5.

All of the 2020 preseason was canceled once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and teams had to take additional precautions to ensure the health and safety of the teams.

