Pro Football Hall of Fame OL Alan Faneca discusses Steelers QB situation going forward
Hall of Fame offensive lineman Alan Faneca wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation going forward.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has lost the appeal of his one-game suspension and will miss Sunday’s game against the Packers. Evans was suspended for his altercation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in last week’s game. James Thrash, the appeals officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, upheld that suspension today. For [more]
Carroll, 22, hit .307 with 24 HR and 31 steals in 93 minor league games before earning a promotion to the majors.
NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game:
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens pops open his six-pack of stats and dives into the struggles of some players having a rough go of it.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
The Trey Lance injury has some short and long-term ramifications for the 49ers. @nicholasmcgee24 breaks down both sides here:
This week's storyline is the status of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
Hart, who played for the Titans last season, allegedly swung at a Tennessee player and connected with a coach instead.
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
What do you think of the three names on the wish list?
First-round pick Tyler Smith been a plus player at left tackle in two games for Cowboys. A mauler in the run game. He allowed just one pressure against Bengals.
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' win over the #Titans
Dennis Houston's release could mean several things and it shouldn't be assumed it's all about the 3rd-round pick at the same position. | From @KDDrummondNFL