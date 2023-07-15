Pro Football Hall of Fame officially opens Joe Thomas exhibit in Canton

The Cleveland Browns will see the first player in franchise history since their return in 1999 inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in just three short weeks. And as Joe Thomas gets ready to put on the gold jacket and to be immortalized in Canton, Ohio, they have opened up his exhibit inside the museum.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Twitter account tweeted out a video of Thomas’ exhibit, unfortunately displaying the ugly uniforms the Browns wore between 2015 and 2019. Regardless, it is cool to finally see a player from Cleveland enshrined for the first time in over 25 years.

For Hall of Famer No. 369, @joethomas73. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/wFKo0gQv5g — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire