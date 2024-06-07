How the Pro Football Hall of Fame is making a special exception for Bears legend Steve McMichael

HOMER GLEN, Ill. - The NFL's Hall of Fame Game is less than two months away, which means football season is right around the corner as well.

Three former Chicago Bears are set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Devin Hester, Julius Peppers and Steve McMichael. McMichael spent 13 of his 15 seasons with the Bears.

FOX 32's Lou Canellis got the chance to visit with the McMichael family and got an update on McMichael's Hall of Fame celebration.

The hall of fame is making a special exception for the Bears' legend.

"Medically, he isn't going to be actually able to make the flight there like we originally had planned," Misty McMichael, Steve's wife, told FOX 32. "But the hall of fame is going to make a special exception to where they bring the bust and the jacket here to the house, and they're going to put it on camera so we can all see it. And that way he's not surrounded by a bunch of germs and stuff too. It's just way too risky for him in his condition."

McMichael was on the legendary 1985 team that won Super Bowl XX. McMichael was diagnosed with ALS back in January 2021. His health has deteriorated over the past few years, but his push for the hall of fame and getting his gold jacket is what has kept him fighting.

Former teammate and fellow hall of famer Mike Singletary, in town for Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats Dinner visited with McMichael Friday, too.

The news that McMichael will have a chance to be a part of the celebrations was good news for Mongo.

"He's happy about it," Misty said.