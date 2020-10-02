Pro Football Hall of Fame honored for wellness programs

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is being honored by the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) with its Booker T. Washington Award in a ceremony in Washington on Monday.

The Booker T. Washington Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the promotion of wellness in emerging populations.

Hall of Fame programming related to promoting physical, mental and emotional health includes its ''Strong Youth Strong Communities'' outreach. That initiative connects Hall of Fame members with youth across the country in a partnership with national health care provider Centene Corp.

Recently, dozens of Hall of Famers issued inspirational and hope-filled messages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The Strong Youth Strong Community programs are part of the hall's (hash)HuddleUpAmerica initiative, which is designed to bring people together of all races, religions and ethnicities,'' notes David Baker, the Hall of Fame's president/CEO. ''Now is the time for all of America to 'huddle up' to help each other and love each other.

''Booker T. Washington and this award in his name represent the spirit and hope that if we can huddle up and learn to trust each other, then there is no limit to what we can accomplish together.''

Four Hall of Famers - Darrel Green Anthony Munoz, Aeneas Williams and Andre Tippett - last week were part of a Strong Young Strong Community session with students in New Hampshire that focused on suicide prevention and the message ''(hash)YouAreNotAlone.''

''For the Hall of Fame, there is an important role that we can play in building healthier and stronger communities across the nation,'' Green says. ''Through our partnership with Centene, we are making considerable progress, and we are humbled by the recognition from NMQF.''

Booker T. Washington started the National Negro Health Week in 1915. From 1921-53, NNHW was a program supported by the Public Health Service. By partnering with Congress and the White House, NMQF started National Minority Health Month in 1988 as a successor of NNHW.

---

PRESENT AT THE CREATION

That's the title of Upton Bell's latest book, and the son of the NFL's commissioner from 1946-59, Bert Bell, isn't exaggerating. He has seen the league develop in popularity from being behind baseball, college football, boxing and even horse racing in America to, hands down, the top sport in this country.

Bell delves into just about every aspect of pro football in his book, co-written with Ron Borges. Among his most fascinating takes is on scouting, which during the coronavirus pandemic has become a more difficult and limited process.

Still, as Bell argues, it's all about what the beholder, well, beholds.

''I believe nothing has changed in player evaluation but the technology,'' he writes. ''You get the information quicker, but that doesn't make you a better talent evaluator. You either have the ability to look at somebody and see that he can play or you don't. I don't care where you come from.

''To scout effectively, you need the long memory of a historian and the short memory of a great relief pitcher. Why? Long memory is when you are standing there and somebody says that players isn't as good as so-and-so. You have to remember that player and all the things you didn't put in his report but that are still in your mind so you can use them for comparison purposes. ...

''Short memory is a must because you must quickly erase your mistakes and move on. You can't dwell on the criticism. If you can't do that, turn in your pen, stopwatch and reports. You're finished.''

Finishing the reading of Bell's book leave you wanting more.

---

NEW PANTHERS TRADITION

The Panthers started a ''sweet'' new tradition after wins, courtesy of special teams assistant coach Ed Foley.

Foley led Panthers players in singing a verse from Neil Diamond's ''Sweet Caroline'' in the locker room after Carolina held on to beat the Chargers 21-16 last Sunday to give new coach Matt Rhule his first win.

This is nothing new for the 52-year-old Foley.

Foley, who served on Rhule's staff at Temple and Baylor, led the Bears in the locker room singing Frank Sinatra's ''High Hopes'' in past years.

''That's Ed,'' Rhule said with a laugh. ''He's one of the great personalities in football.''

The Panthers regularly play ''Sweet Caroline'' at Bank of America Stadium after victories.

