Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys vs. Steelers live stream, time, date, how to watch

The NFL is back!

Preseason action kicks off Thursday night with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio.

The contest marks the NFL's return to exhibition matchups after the league canceled the entire preseason slate last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And while there are plenty of reasons to tune in, don't expect a significant amount of action for either team's starters.

The Cowboys announced that 16 players - including quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, offensive guard Zack Martin and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will not travel with the team to Canton.

The Steelers, meanwhile, will not play quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive end Cameron Heyward and cornerback Joe Haden, coach Mike Tomlin said. Running back Najee Harris, however, is expected to see action. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will start for Pittsburgh before giving way to Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs.

Here's everything you need to know for the Hall of Fame Game:

What time does the Hall of Fame Game start?

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 5.

What TV channel is the Hall of Fame Game on?

The game will be aired on Fox.

How can I watch the Hall of Fame Game online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game via Fox Sports Live or the Fox Sports App.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys vs. Steelers live stream, time, TV info