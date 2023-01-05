Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists announced and Steelers shut out
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the 2023 class on Wednesday night. In what might not be a total surprise, no former Pittsburgh Steelers were on the list.
Here is the full list of modern-era finalists.
DE Jared Allen
WR Willie Anderson
DB Ronde Barber
DE Dwight Freeney
RS Devin Hester
WR Tory Holt
WR Andre Johnson
CB Albert Lewis
CB Darrelle Revis
OT Joe Thomas
LB Zach Thomas
LB DeMarcus Ware
LB Patrick Willis
S Darren Woodson
Wide receiver Hines Ward and linebacker James Harrison were both semifinalists but neither guy made the cut. This group of finalists is deep at both positions so getting either guy into the Top 15 was going to be a challenge. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will select five of those 15 to be the 2023 HOF class.
