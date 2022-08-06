Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony: Time, TV, streaming info

In this article:

Eight men will officially gain entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

The Class of 2022 consists of Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Dick Vermeil and Art McNally. They carry an astounding array of accolades between them: Nine Super Bowl championships, 15 first team All-Pro nods and 29 Pro Bowls.

Saturday, "Pro Football Hall of Famer" gets added to their resumes. For the vast majority of the group, the honor comes after a lengthy wait. Branch and Mills will be inducted posthumously.

Here's everything you need to know about the induction ceremony:

Tony Boselli, Dick Vermeil, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young and LeRoy Butler during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinees Gold Jacket dinner on Friday.

What time does the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony start?

The enshrinement ceremony for the 2022 class begins at noon ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

What TV channel is the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on?

The enshrinement ceremony will be aired live on both ESPN and NFL Network.

Where can I live stream the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony?

The enshrinement ceremony can be live streamed via Watch ESPN and FuboTV, as well as on other services.

Who is in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class?

Tony Boselli: Left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-2001.

Cliff Branch: Wide receiver for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders from 1972-1985.

LeRoy Butler: Safety for the Green Bay Packers from 1990-2001.

Sam Mills: Linebacker for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers from 1986-1997.

Richard Seymour: Defensive lineman for the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders from 2001-2012.

Bryant Young: Defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers from 1994-2007.

Dick Vermeil: Head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (1976-1982); St. Louis Rams (1997-1999); and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-2005).

Art McNally: Official from 1959-1967 and the NFL's "Supervisor of Officials" from 1968-1991.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony: 2022 class, live stream, time, TV