Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 arrives at HOF parade
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 arrives at HOF parade. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 arrives at HOF parade. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
If the NFL doesn't get their way before it, Watson will lead his offense on the field Friday night:
The Steelers claimed former New York Jets DE Hamilcar Rashed to replace Ulysees Gilbert III.
Jack Swarbrick said recent expansion moves by the SEC and Big Ten have felt like a "validation" of Notre Dame's status as a football independent.
The Steelers waived linebacker Ulysees Gilbert with an injury designation.
Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's rule that prevents him from wearing certain styles of hats, including the famous "Shanahat."
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are battling for the starting quarterback job at Carolina Panthers training camp, but one of them has clearly taken the lead as preseason games loom.
Could Smith's trade demand find him landing in the AFC North?
Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame's alumni association Wednesday, during which he addressed recent developments with the Big Ten and how they could impact the school's ability to remain a football independent. The Big Ten's new media rights deals are not yet finalized, but the conference is moving toward contracts with Fox, NBC and CBS.
The Nets' reported first offer to the Celtics in Kevin Durant trade talks was, quite frankly, pretty comical.
"I've had some of them tell me, 'I'll see you on Tour again.' I said, 'No you won't.'"
The top two finishers at the 150th Open could now be bound for LIV Golf.
Patrick Mahomes can do some fun things throwing a football.
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now. If implemented before Friday night, [more]
Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100 million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series.
Shohei Ohtani accomplished a feat not seen on the diamond since Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox in 1918.
Hook 'em! Cedric Baxter is On3's No. 1 running back in the country for the 2023 class.
It was all about the ground game on Wednesday for the 49ers' offense.
Greg Jennings wonders if Mac Jones can overcome what Tom Brady overcame.
Offense dominated Tuesday’s practice after a forgettable Monday session in which neither Baker Mayfield nor Sam Darnold picked up a first down during two-minute drills. But Mayfield set a tone from the start.