Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 have already received their golden jackets, and on Saturday afternoon, they’ll be permanently enshrined in Canton.

This year’s class includes former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour. He was drafted by the team in 2001 with the sixth overall pick and went on to become one of the most dominant defensive forces in franchise history.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Seymour earned three First-team All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowl invites and a selection to the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team.

In many ways, he was one of the first pillars that helped kick-start the Patriots dynasty as we know it today.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s induction ceremony.

Ceremony information

Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Saturday, August 6, noon ET

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Television channels

ESPN

NFL Network

Live stream

Watch ESPN

FuboTV

Inductees

Richard Seymour

Sam Mills

Tony Boselli

Art McNally

Bryant Young

LeRoy Butler

Cliff Branch

Dick Vermeil

1

1

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire