Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Richard SeymourAmerican football player, defensive lineman
The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 have already received their golden jackets, and on Saturday afternoon, they’ll be permanently enshrined in Canton.
This year’s class includes former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour. He was drafted by the team in 2001 with the sixth overall pick and went on to become one of the most dominant defensive forces in franchise history.
A three-time Super Bowl champion, Seymour earned three First-team All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowl invites and a selection to the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team.
In many ways, he was one of the first pillars that helped kick-start the Patriots dynasty as we know it today.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s induction ceremony.
Ceremony information
Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Saturday, August 6, noon ET
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio
Television channels
ESPN
NFL Network
Live stream
Watch ESPN
Inductees
Richard Seymour
Sam Mills
Tony Boselli
Art McNally
Bryant Young
LeRoy Butler
Cliff Branch
Dick Vermeil
1
1