Pro Football Hall of Fame: 15 modern-era finalists for 2023 class revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its 15 modern-era finalists Wednesday evening.

The finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, a process that started out with 129 nominees. That group was narrowed down to 28 semifinalists in November.

Along with the modern-era finalists, the three senior finalists are Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, and Ken Riley. Don Coryell is the coach/contributor finalist.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 will be announced during the NFL Honors at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Feb. 9 on NBC, Peacock (streaming), and NFL Network. The inductees would be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 5.

DE Jared Allen

Kansas City Chiefs, 2004-07

Minnesota Vikings, 2008-13

Chicago Bears, 2014-15

Carolina Panthers, 2015

OT Willie Anderson

Cincinnati Bengals, 1996-2007

Baltimore Ravens, 2008

CB Ronde Barber

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1997-2012

DE Dwight Freeney (first year eligibility)

Indianapolis Colts, 2002-12

San Diego Chargers, 2013-14

Arizona Cardinals, 2015

Atlanta Falcons, 2016

Detroit Lions, 2017

Seattle Seahawks, 2017

KR/PR/WR Devin Hester (first year eligibility)

Chicago Bears, 2006-13

Atlanta Falcons, 2014-15

Baltimore Ravens, 2016

Seattle Seahawks, 2016

WR Torry Holt

St. Louis Rams, 1999-2008

Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009

WR Andre Johnson

Houston Texans, 2003-14

Indianapolis Colts, 2015

Tennessee Titans, 2016

CB Albert Lewis

Kansas City Chiefs, 1983-93

Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders, 1994-98

CB Darrelle Revis

New York Jets, 2007-12/2015-16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2013

New England Patriots, 2014

Kansas City Chiefs, 2017

LT Joe Thomas (first year eligibility)

Cleveland Browns, 2007-17

LB Zach Thomas

Miami Dolphins, 1996-2007

Dallas Cowboys, 2008

OLB DeMarcus Ware

Dallas Cowboys, 2005-13

Denver Broncos, 2014-16

WR Reggie Wayne

Indianapolis Colts, 2001-14

LB Patrick Willis

San Francisco 49ers, 2007-14

S Darren Woodson

Dallas Cowboys, 1992-2003

